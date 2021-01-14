Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 14, 2021

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

M.L.King Day – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.