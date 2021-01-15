Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 15, 2021

Advertisement



January 15, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A 10 percent chance of snow before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 11 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.