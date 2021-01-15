Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday – A 10 percent chance of snow before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 11 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.