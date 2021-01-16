Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 16, 2021

Advertisement



January 16, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.