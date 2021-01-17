Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 17, 2021

Advertisement



January 17, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.