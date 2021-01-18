Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 18, 2021

Advertisement



January 18, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.