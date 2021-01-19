Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 19, 2021

Advertisement

January 19, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Advertisement

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.