Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 19, 2021

January 19, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.