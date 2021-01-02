Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 2, 2021

(January 2, 2021) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.