Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 2, 2021

(January 2, 2021) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.