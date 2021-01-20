Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 20, 2021

Advertisement

January 20, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy.