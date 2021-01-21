Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 21, 2021

Advertisement

January 21, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday – A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 1 pm, then a chance of sprinkles between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.