Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 22 – Janaury 23, 2021

January 23, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday, January 23
Today – Snow. Patchy fog between 8 am and 10 am. High near 33. East wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight – Snow, mainly before 10 pm. Patchy fog between 1 am and 2 am. Low around 16. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. East wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.