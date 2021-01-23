Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 22 – Janaury 23, 2021

Advertisement



January 23, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday, January 23

Today – Snow. Patchy fog between 8 am and 10 am. High near 33. East wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow, mainly before 10 pm. Patchy fog between 1 am and 2 am. Low around 16. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. East wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.