Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 24, 2021

January 24, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light west southwest wind.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy