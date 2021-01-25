Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 25, 2021

Advertisement



January 25, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 7 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 10 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Advertisement

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.