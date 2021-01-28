Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 28, 2021

Advertisement



January 28, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.