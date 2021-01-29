Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 29, 2021

Advertisement

January 29, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. South wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.