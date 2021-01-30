Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 30, 2021

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night –A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.