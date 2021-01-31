Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 31, 2021

Advertisement



January 31, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.