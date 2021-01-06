Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 6, 2021

Advertisement

(January 6, 2021) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.