Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy fog between 8 am and 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Isolated snow showers before 10 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 30. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.