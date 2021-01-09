Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 9, 2021

Advertisement

January 9, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.