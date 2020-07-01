Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 1, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.