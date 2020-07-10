Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 10, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.