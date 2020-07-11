Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 11, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88.