Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 13, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.