Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 15, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.