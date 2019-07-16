Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 16, 2019, Tuesday

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. .

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.