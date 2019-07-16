Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 16, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.