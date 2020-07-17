Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 17, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.