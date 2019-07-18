Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 18, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.