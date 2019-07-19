Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 19, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.