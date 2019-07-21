Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 21, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Advertisement

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.