Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 21, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85.