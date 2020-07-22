Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 22, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south-southwest.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.