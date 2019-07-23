Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 23, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.