Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 24, 2019, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.