Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 24, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers between noon and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.