Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 24, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Isolated showers between noon and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.