Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 25, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.