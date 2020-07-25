Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 25, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Advertisement

Monday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.