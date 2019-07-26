Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 26, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.