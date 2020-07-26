Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 26, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90.