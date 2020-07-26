Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 26, 2020

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90.