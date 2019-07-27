Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 27, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.