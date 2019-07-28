Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 28, 2019, Sunday

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Wednesday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.