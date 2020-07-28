Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 28, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 pm and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 92.