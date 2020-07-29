Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 29, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 29, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.