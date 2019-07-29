Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 29,2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Advertisement

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Advertisement

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.