Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 3, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Independence Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83.