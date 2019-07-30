Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 30, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.