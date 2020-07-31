Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 31, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 31, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today — Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 86.