Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 31, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 31, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

 

Today — Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

 

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

 

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

 

