Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 31, 2020

Today — Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 86.