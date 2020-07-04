Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 4, 2020

Today, Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.