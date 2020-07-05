Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 5, 2020

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.