Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 5, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.