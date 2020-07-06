Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 6, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.