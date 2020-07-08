Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 8, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.